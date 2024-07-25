CCTV footage from Paris revealed a young Australian woman’s harrowing escape into a kebab shop after allegedly being gang raped by five men with the Olympic Games around the corner.

The 25-year-old tourist was discovered dazed and disoriented outside the eatery on Boulevard de Clichy, near the famed Moulin Rouge, around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Her backward, partially torn dress starkly illustrated her traumatic experience.

The footage shows the terrified woman rushing into the kebab shop, desperately seeking help from the shocked staff and patrons.

As she recounts her ordeal, a man enters the shop, whom she identifies as one of her attackers.

In a shocking turn, the alleged attacker brazenly pats her on the back before fleeing after being confronted by a customer.

Police arrived swiftly, and the woman, who described her attackers as “of African appearance,” was transported to Bichat Hospital for treatment.

The shop owner recounted her distress, noting her damaged dress and stolen phone.

The incident comes just days before the Olympic Games are set to begin in Paris, intensifying the urgency of the police investigation.

The Paris Prosecutor's Office has launched an inquiry, with the case assigned to the second judicial police district.

The Australian Embassy in Paris is collaborating with French authorities, and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade stands ready to provide consular support.

Meanwhile, the Alliance Paris police union assures that all efforts are being made to apprehend the perpetrators.

Officers from the National Police Intervention Force stand watch outside Sacre Coeur of Montmartre Basilica, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Paris, France, July 22, 2024. (AP Photo)

As the city prepares for the Olympics, heightened security measures are in place, with extensive surveillance and armed guards.