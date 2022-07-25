Turkey women's national team bagged the silver medal in the CEV U-17 Volleyball European Championship 2022 on Sunday.
The Crescent Stars lost to Italy 3-1 (25-16, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22) in the final game of the 15th edition of the tournament, held in the Czech Republic.
Italy won its third gold medal, while Turkey missed the chance of bagging its second title so far.
Germany was awarded the bronze medal, after beating Serbia 3-1 (25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16) in the third place game held earlier in the day.
Russia, with five titles, is also the most successful nation in the Girls' Youth European Volleyball Championship.
The tournament, organized by the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), is held biannually.
