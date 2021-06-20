Turkey's national men's volleyball team became the winner of the CEV Volleyball European Golden League 2021 after beating Ukraine Sunday.

Turkey won the final with sets of 25-11, 25-20, 18-25 and 25-21 in Belgium's Kortrijk.

They sealed the title in the tournament back-to-back. The national team won the Golden League in 2019, the 2020 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adis Lagumdzija was the top scorer of the match with 23 points, Yiğit Gülmezoğlu accompanied Adis with 16 points of his own.

Efe Mandıracı had the winning point for Turkey with a spike, his only point in the match.