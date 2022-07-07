The Turkish national cricket team is continuing its preparations for the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup European Qualifiers in the western province of Yalova.

The national team is training ahead of its first international appearance at the tournament to be held in Finland on July 10-20.

Speaking to the media Thursday, Hasan Sabri Tahta, vice president of the sport’s local governing body, the Cricket Branch of Turkey’s Developing Sports Branches Federation (TDSBF), said this was the team's first official training camp.

The body, officially known as Türkiye Kriket, earlier announced a 21-man squad in June. It then held a preliminary camp in the capital Ankara’s Pursaklar district, Tahta said.

After the Yalova camp, the team will travel to Finland, where Türkiye Kriket is banking on a young squad to be successful in their first-ever international appearance.

Team coach Recep Ulutuna said they formed the team with the best players in a difficult vetting process at the national championships.

"I hope we can bring home some success from Finland. I have been involved in this sport for 11 years. We have many cricketers now. We have also overcome a lack of equipment. I think the Turkish people will love this sport. I hope in five years' time, we can compete in the European leagues."

Team captain Gökhan Göktuğ Altay, who has played in the Pakistani Super League (PSL), said cricket is an emerging sport in Turkey.

"We are very excited. We are working well. Our aim is to cross the group stages. I hope we can do it and return home with success," Altay said.