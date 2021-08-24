Turkish women's volleyball team defeated the Netherlands on Tuesday, its fifth victory in five matches of the group stage in the CEV European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley 2021).
The Crescent-Stars won the game with 25-21, 25-21 and 25-20 at the BT Arena, Cluj Napoca and finished Pool D at the top spot.
Turkey will face 4th of Pool B on Aug. 29 at the Kolodruma Sports Hall, Bulgaria in the Eight Final round.
The gold medal match of the tournament will be held at the Stark Arena, Belgrade on Sept. 4.
