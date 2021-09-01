Turkey men's national volleyball team will take on favorite Russia as it begins the CEV European men’s championship (EuroVolley) campaign Thursday.
The match in Tampere, Finland will be live on Turkish state broadcaster TRT Spor at 5 p.m. (1400 GMT).
The 32nd European Championship, organized by the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), jointly hosted by Poland, Czech Republic, Estonia and Finland, officially kicked off on Wednesday.
On the opening day, Finland faced North Macedonia in Pool C and Estonia took on Latvia in Pool D.
A total of 24 teams from across Europe are competing in four groups in the tournament.
At the end of the group stages, the top four teams from each group will advance to the Round of 16.
The Round of 16 and quarterfinals will be played in Poland and the Czech Republic, while the semifinals and final will be host by Poland.
The group stages of the championship will be held on Sept. 1-9 and the Round of 16 will be held on Sept. 11-13.
The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18, with the final and the third-place match scheduled for Sept. 19.
Turkish National men's volleyball team will compete in Group C, alongside host Finland, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Russia and Spain.
Sept. 2: Turkey vs. Russia
Sept. 3: Turkey vs. Spain
Sept. 5: Turkey vs. North Macedonia
Sept. 6: Turkey vs. The Netherlands
Sept. 8: Turkey vs. Finland
