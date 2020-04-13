All cycling competitions to be held in Turkey until June have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Turkish Cycling Federation announced Monday.
"All scheduled activities until June 6 are postponed to a later date because of the coronavirus pandemic. A new racing calendar will be announced later," the federation said in a statement.
The announcement means there will be no cycling competitions in Turkey until the Central Anatolia MTB Cup, which is scheduled to start in the central Kayseri province on June 6.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.