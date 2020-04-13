All cycling competitions to be held in Turkey until June have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Turkish Cycling Federation announced Monday.

"All scheduled activities until June 6 are postponed to a later date because of the coronavirus pandemic. A new racing calendar will be announced later," the federation said in a statement.

The announcement means there will be no cycling competitions in Turkey until the Central Anatolia MTB Cup, which is scheduled to start in the central Kayseri province on June 6.