Trisome Games 2020, the world’s biggest sporting event for athletes with Down syndrome, will be held in Turkey’s Mediterranean resort city of Antalya between March 31 and April 7.

According to officials, 1,500 special athletes and managers from 36 countries will participate in the event.

Turkey will join the event with 120 athletes in eight disciplines.

Special Athletes Federation Chairman Birol Aydın said Turkey will break records in terms of participation. The first of the Trisome Games took place in Italy with 22 countries.

"The second one will be held in our country with the participation of 36 countries. Athletes with Down syndrome from around the world will come to Antalya,” Aydın said.

The tournament, known as the Olympic Games for athletes with Down syndrome, will involve various competitions, including athletics, basketball, gymnastics, futsal, judo, tennis, table tennis and swimming.

“We will show Turkish hospitality to our brothers with Down syndrome,” said Aydın. He noted that Turkey always participates in Paralympic Games and supports all people with disabilities.

“This is very important for the advancement of Turkish sports in our country and for the disabled to overcome obstacles with sports," Aydın said.

“We want to knock all the doors, take all people with disabilities from their homes and help them do sports,” he added.

Aydın also thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his contributions in providing sports opportunities to people with disabilities.