Turkish bocce athletes won three gold medals Wednesday at the 2022 Mediterranean Games held in Algeria.
Ibrahim Arslantaş beat Mohamed Khaled Bougriba from Tunisian 31-29 in the Petanque – men's precision shooting.
Inci Ece Öztürk won against Croatian Ria Vojkovic 35-28 in the Lyonnaise – women's progressive shooting final.
And in Raffa – women's single – Bahar Çil beat Algeria's Lamia Aissioui 9-7.
The Mediterranean Games, which are being held in Oran, will end on July 6.
