Turkish hammer thrower Özkan Baltacı won gold Friday at the Mediterranean Games.

The 28-year-old threw the mallet 74.34 meters (243.89 feet) in the men's category in the Algerian city of Oran.

The Turkish team with Jak Ali Harvey, Kayhan Özer, Ramil Guliyev and Ertan Özkan won the silver medal in the men's 4x100-meter relay with a time of 38.98.

Özkan Baltacı, who won gold in the men's hammer throw, in action at the 19th Mediterranean Games, Oran, Algeria, July 7, 2022. (AA Photo).

Turkey is participating in the 19th edition of the games with the third-largest group of athletes with 321, behind host country Algeria with 324 and Italy with the most with 371.

The multisport event will end July 6.