Turkey’s national women's volleyball team was off to a flying start to its 2021 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship campaign with a 3-1 win over Romania on Wednesday.

Turkey won the Group D contest 23-25, 25-10, 25-20 and 25-17 at Cluj-Napoca's BT Arena.

Serbia, Romania, Croatia and Bulgaria are hosting the 32nd edition of the championship, organized by the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV).

Turkey will play its second match against Ukraine on Friday.

A total of 24 teams, divided in four groups, are competing in the tournament. The top four teams in each group will advance at the end of the group stage.

The Round of 16 and quarterfinals will be played in Bulgaria and Serbia and the semifinals and final will be hosted by Serbia.

The group stages will be played between Aug. 18 and Aug. 26 and the Round of 16 will be held between Aug. 28 and Aug. 30.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, while the final and the third-place match will be held on Sept. 4.

Turkey's Group D Fixture:

Aug. 20: Turkey - Ukraine

Aug. 22: Turkey - Sweden

Aug. 23: Turkey - Finland

Aug. 24: The Netherlands - Turkey

