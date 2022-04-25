The International Santini Queens of the Aegean Boostrace, Turkey’s first bicycle tour featuring a race-holiday concept, will take place on a revised route this year.

The tour will be held on May 29th and take riders from southwestern Turkey’s Marmaris to Akyaka via Gökova on two different routes – one stretching 80 kilometers, while the other will be 145 kilometers long.

Participants in the cycling holiday concept tour will race only on two different climbs – stretching 8.5 kilometers for the shorter course and 10 kilometers for the longer course.

“We are very happy to host this event for the first time in Turkey. We have seen great interest and more than 250 cyclists have already signed up," race organizer Kerim Sükan said.

The Tourism Ministry, Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency, as well as the local governorship and the municipality are supporting Santini Queens of The Aegean Boostrace.

The last day of registration for this unique race is May 1.