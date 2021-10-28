The Istanbul leg of Turkey’s 2nd Presidential International Yacht Races will begin near the Dolmabahçe Palace, in the city’s Beşiktaş district, on Friday.

This year, participants from all around the world will sail the Bosporus and compete for the Cumhuriyet Cup, celebrating the 98th Republic Day of Turkey on Oct. 29.

The course for the Cumhuriyet Cup will take sailors north from Dolmabahçe toward Ortaköy, then move southward to Galataport Gate, change course north toward Beykoz, before finally moving south toward the finish at Ataköy Marina on the European side.

The course for the Istanbul stage of the Cumhuriyet Cup of Turkey’s 2nd Presidential International Yacht Races. (Infographics by Büşra Öztürk/Daily Sabah)

It will be followed by a race for the Mavi Vatan Cup on Saturday. The course will see participants sail off the coast of Yeşilköy on the European side, take them east toward the islands in the Marmara Sea, before moving westward and finishing at Ataköy Marina.

The final event of the 2nd Presidential International Yacht, the Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa cup takes place on Sunday. It follows a course similar to Mavi Vatan Cup but covers more distance.

The first stage of the race – a 110-nautical mile race – was held between June 25 and June 27 in the southwestern province of Muğla. Participants set off from the Marmaris Castle, moving southward to the Greek Symi and Kos Islands before finishing in Bodrum.

The winner of the first stage was awarded the Halikarnas Cup. The winner of the general ranking will be presented the Presidential Cup.

The Istanbul Open Sea Yacht Race Club, under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency, and in coordination with the Foreign, Tourism and Sports ministries, is organizing the event.

Turkuvaz Media Group and its member publications, including Sabah, Daily Sabah, A Spor, A Para, Inbusiness and Şamdan Plus, are the official media partners for the event.

The 1st Presidential International Yacht Races was organized in Istanbul between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1, 2020.