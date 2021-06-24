The first stage (Marmaris-Dorum) of Turkey’s 2nd Presidential International Yacht Races is ready to set sail in the southwestern province of Muğla on Friday.
The Istanbul Open Sea Yacht Race Club, under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency, and in coordination with the Foreign, Tourism and Sports ministries, is organizing the event.
Participants in the 110-nautical mile first stage will set off from the Marmaris Castle moving southward to the Greek Symi and Kos Islands before finishing in Bodrum on Sunday.
The winning team of the first stage will be awarded Halikarnas Cup.
The details of the race were unveiled in a meet-the-press event at the Marmaris Grand Yazıcı Club Turban Thermal.
The program was attended by Muğla Gov. Orhan Tavlı and Istanbul Open Sea Yacht Race Club chair Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu, as well as other guests.
The two-stage event includes four different courses for the Halikarnas Cup, Cumhuriyet, Mavi Vatan, and Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa Cups.
After the Marmaris-Bodrum stage, the second stage of the race will be held in Istanbul from Oct. 29-31, 2021. It will feature the Cumhuriyet, Mavi Vatan, and Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa cups.
The winner of the general ranking will be presented the Presidential Cup. Further details on the event are available on the official website, sailturkey.racing.
Turkuvaz Media Group and its member publications, including Sabah, Daily Sabah, A Spor, A Para, Inbusiness and Şamdan Plus, will be the official media sponsors for the event.
The 1st Presidential International Yacht Races was organized in Istanbul between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1, 2020.
