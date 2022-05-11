Turkey’s 3rd Presidential International Yacht Races will set sail in the southwestern province of Muğla on May 25, the organizers announced Wednesday.

The Istanbul Open Sea Yacht Race Club, under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency, and in coordination with the Foreign, Tourism and Sports ministries, organizes the annual race.

The details of the race were unveiled in a meet-the-press event at Istanbul’s Atatürk Cultural Center Wednesday.

Like last year, the two-stage event will include four different courses for the Halikarnas Cup, Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa, Cumhuriyet and Mavi Vatan Cups.

The winners of the first stage in Muğla, one of Turkey’s tourism capitals, will take home the Halikarnas Cup.

The second stage of the race will see participants battle it out for the Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa, Cumhuriyet and Mavi Vatan cups between Oct. 28 and Oct. 30.

The winner of the general ranking will win the Presidential Cup. Further details on the event are available on sailturkey.racing, the official website.

Istanbul Provincial Director for Youth and Sports Burhanettin Hacıcaferoğlu, Istanbul Open Sea Yacht Race Club chair Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu and Turkish Sailing Federation President Özlem Akdurak were present at the media event.

Participants in the first stage will set off on May 25 from the Marmaris Castle, moving southward to the Greek Symi and Kos Islands before finishing in Bodrum on May 27.

The 1st Presidential International Yacht Races was organized in Istanbul between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1, 2020.