Turkey’s biggest esports summit “Esports Business” was held online on Thursday.

The event was hosted by Turkuvaz Media Group’s economy weekly, PARA, and sponsored by one of Turkey’s largest communications companies, Turkcell.

Turkey’s Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu opened the event in which esports teams, game developers, companies and publishers, as well as the most important names in the sector, participated.

In his speech, Minister Kasapoğlu focused on how esports have redefined our traditional views of sports. He said since esports are a relatively new concept, they naturally entail some concerns over the players’ physical and mental health.

However, recent developments in managing athletes’ health and screen time have been key developments in the sector, the minister said.

He also underlined esports’ importance in developing teamwork, unity and a sense of belonging among the youth.

Kasapoğlu also pointed out how some games can develop strategic, analytic and decision-making skills among athletes.

Turkuvaz Magazine General Manager Yasemin Gebeş, International Esports Federation (IESF) General Secretary Boban Totovski and Turkey Esports Federations head Alper Afşin Özdemir were among other key speakers at the event.