Turkish para swimmer Sümeyye Boyacı clinched a gold medal at the 2022 Madeira World Para Swimming Championships on Monday.
Boyacı bagged the gold in the Women's 50-meter Backstroke S5 final event.
She took first place with a time of 41.58 seconds, while her compatriot Sevilay Öztürk won the silver medal with a timing of 44.45 seconds.
Italian athlete Monica Boggioni took the bronze medal with a time of 46.32.
Turkey's Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu congratulated Boyacı and Öztürk on the one-two finish.
"Sümeyye and Sevilay have once again made us proud with the medals they won. I hope the success of our national athletes will continue."
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.