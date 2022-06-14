Turkish para swimmer Sümeyye Boyacı clinched a gold medal at the 2022 Madeira World Para Swimming Championships on Monday.

Boyacı bagged the gold in the Women's 50-meter Backstroke S5 final event.

She took first place with a time of 41.58 seconds, while her compatriot Sevilay Öztürk won the silver medal with a timing of 44.45 seconds.

Italian athlete Monica Boggioni took the bronze medal with a time of 46.32.

Turkey's Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu congratulated Boyacı and Öztürk on the one-two finish.

"Sümeyye and Sevilay have once again made us proud with the medals they won. I hope the success of our national athletes will continue."