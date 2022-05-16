17-year-old Turkish kickboxer Cemile Aykoç clinched Monday a K-1 kickboxing title at the 7th International Kickboxing World Cup in Istanbul.

An athlete for Manisa Muaythai Training Center, Aykoç won the crown at the event that is hosting 3,100 athletes from 52 countries.

Manisa Youth and Sports Provincial Director Yunus Öztürk congratulated Aykoç on her win.

"We continue to train champions at the Muaythai Training Center that operates under the Provincial Directorate. We are proud of our daughter Cemile (Aykoç), who grew up here and achieved worldwide success in kickboxing. I heartily congratulate the athlete, our trainers and wish them continued success," Öztürk said.