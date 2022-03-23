Turkish women's volleyball heavyweight Eczacıbaşı defeated MTV Stuttgart 3-1 to clinch the women’s 2022 CEV Volleyball Cup on Tuesday.

Eczacıbaşı outplayed its German opponents 25-18, 25-21, 18-25 and 26-24 in the second leg of the final.

The first leg between the two sides in Istanbul had also ended in a 3-1 win for the Turkish side earlier on March 15.

The trophy marked a sixth international title for Eczacıbaşı as they previously bagged two women's CEV Cup, previously known as the CEV Cup Winners' Cup, in 1999 and 2018, one CEV Women's Champions League in 2015, and two FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championships in 2015 and 2016.

CEV Cup is the second-tier event in Europe’s annual club competition structure.

Italy’s Saugella Monza was last year's champion, while Russia’s CSKA Moscow is the record titleholder with four.