The National Women's Volleyball Team of Turkey guaranteed its place in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday after beating Argentina 3-0 at Ariake Arena in the previous round.

Ebrar Karakurt, one of the star players of the team, made a statement to Anadolu Agency (AA) after the match. She noted that they were following the forest fires disaster in southern Turkey with sadness. "We are trying to be the hope of the Turkish people here. I hope we can succeed in this as well. We are aware that Turkey is going through hard times. We are trying to make them happy even for a little bit. Let them continue to support us, we will continue to be their hope," she said.

Emphasizing the importance of reaching the quarterfinals, Ebrar stated: "We knew we had to win today. If we lost, it would be difficult for us to reach the quarterfinals. We are in the quarterfinals for the first time in the Olympics and we are very happy."

"I hope we will achieve better things. We are all excited," she concluded.