Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu announced Thursday that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kasapoğlu wrote on Twitter that his wife also tested positive and both are undergoing treatment at home upon the doctors’ advice. “We expect your prayers,” he tweeted.

Kasapoğlu is the latest figure in Turkey’s sports community to test positive. On Wednesday, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced its president, Nihat Özdemir, was in quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

In October, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu was infected with the coronavirus but recovered. Minister of Family, Labor and Social Services Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk also announced she tested positive last month, but her second test came back negative.