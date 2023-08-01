With the spirit of celebration in the air, the 100th Republic Anniversary Cycling Tour kicked off on Tuesday in front of the grand Sivas Atatürk and Congress Museum in central Türkiye.

Throngs of passionate cyclists, beaming excitedly, took center stage to mark the beginning of the monumental journey.

With signatures on the participation board and smiles all around, they united as a powerful team, ready to embark on a memorable adventure.

Sivas Governor Yılmaz Şimşek couldn't help but emphasize the historical significance of Sivas, a city that embraced Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his fellow patriots for 108 days.

It was right here, in the heart of Sivas, where the very foundations of the republic were laid, an enduring legacy that continues to inspire.

Şimşek's enthusiasm was infectious as he declared: "This 785-kilometer odyssey from Sivas to Ankara, organized under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency, will unravel a tapestry of historical and cultural treasures. Brace yourselves for a captivating journey."

And as the cyclists prepared to make their mark on this unique tour, Şimşek expressed his best wishes: "May this unforgettable voyage offer us a breathtaking panorama, encapsulating Turkey's past and present, to show the achievements of our republic. Each turn of the wheel will echo our faith in independence and the collective triumphs we, as a nation, are destined to achieve."

As the ceremony continued, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Sivas deputy Hakan Aksu chimed in, encouraging the athletes partaking in this tour.

Meanwhile, Sivas Mayor Hilmi Bilgin underscored the importance of the event, stressing their commitment as local governments to foster sports at the grassroots level, reaching out to every young person with an opportunity to embrace sports in all its forms.

Addressing the cycling family, Turkish Cycling Federation President Emin Müftüoğlu took a moment to extend gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, envisioning a bright future for the Presidential Cycling Tour, which will mark its 58th edition soon.

As for the 100th Republic Anniversary Cycling Tour, he confidently declared: "This is just the beginning. This remarkable event is hosted here and makes an indelible mark on the global cycling map."

Amid cheers and applause, Şimşek and other officials waved the green flag, setting the wheels in motion for this extraordinary journey through time and landscapes.

Before the adrenaline-fueled pedal-pushing commenced, a moment of honor took center stage as the national athlete Burak Abay was bestowed with the revered Turkish flag.

With 100 cyclists from 16 teams gearing up to pedal their way to Ankara via Sivas, Amasya, Havza, Samsun, Çorum and Çankırı, the tour promises to be nothing short of awe-inspiring.

The journey will end in front of the First Assembly building on Saturday, where the victor will pass the baton, or rather, the flag, to the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) in Ankara.