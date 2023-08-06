In the picturesque district of Gölpazarı, Bilecik, nestled amid the grandeur of Hasan Mountain, a remarkable tale of passion and adventure unfolds in Nedim Küçük, a 65-year-old paragliding enthusiast, whose childhood fascination with flying has taken him on an exhilarating journey across the skies.

Gathered with his friends at an altitude of 1150 meters on Hasan Mountain, a paradise for distance flights, Küçük finds solace in the company of fellow pilots who share his passion.

The mountain, located a mere 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) from the town center and 6 kilometers from Çengeller village, offers them the thrill of soaring over the breathtaking landscapes of Gölpazarı, İnhisar, and Yenipazar districts.

Known to draw paragliders from various cities, including Ankara, Eskişehir, Tekirdağ, and Bolu, Mt. Hasan has become a haven for adventure seekers like Küçük, who traded the bustling streets of Istanbul for the tranquil skies of Gölpazarı after retiring three years ago.

As the camp manager and a local pilot, Küçük fondly recalls the simplicity of childhood dreams – the joy of flying a kite, a hint of the exhilaration to come.

His journey into the world of paragliding began with two months of intensive training, culminating in his first flight at Tekirdağ Uçmakdere back in 2014.

"Retirement brought me here to Gölpazarı, and paragliding gave me wings to soar the skies," Küçük said.

At 65 years old, he feels as vibrant as ever, finding immeasurable joy and adrenaline in this exhilarating sport, surrounded by spirited young flyers who inspire him to embrace life to the fullest.

Paragliding demands rigorous training and dedication, which Küçük emphasized while sharing his experience.

With Mt. Hasan's summit reaching an impressive 1300 meters, the region offers a perfect training ground for aspiring paragliders like Burak Dikmen, a 29-year-old engineer from Istanbul.

"I started at THK İnönü Aviation Training Center, trembling with fear at first, but now it's like riding a bike," Dikmen said.

The sheer beauty of the hill's height and the stunning views have become his magnet, drawing him closer to the heavens.

"When I fly, it feels like I have wings, and I often find myself gliding alongside creatures of the sky. Respect is mutual," he added.

Dikmen's longest flight has stretched an impressive 2.5 hours, and he aspires to cover a whopping 20 kilometers, touching down in his hometown of Söğüt.

For Yücel Badak, a 53-year-old truck driver, paragliding is a long-awaited dream come true.

Rekindling his childhood desire to become a pilot, Badak embarked on a parachute training journey at 45, eventually embracing the art of paragliding.

His passion for soaring freely above the world has become a liberating force, enabling him to find serenity and escape from the hustle of life.

"Just like steering a truck, you guide yourself through the skies," Badak shared, with a sense of contentment in his voice. "Watching the world from up above is an experience like no other."