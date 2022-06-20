Turkey's most successful aerobic gymnast Ayşe Begüm Onbaşı returned home Monday after winning a silver medal at the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championship.

The 20-year-old successful athlete scored 20,350 points to become the runner-up at the championship held in Guimaraes, Portugal.

"There was no gold medal this time, but I added a missing silver medal to my collection. We have achieved this success after a lot of hard work. We put in a lot of effort and it paid off. Thank God for this. I was lucky enough to wear the medal, I am very happy," she said.

“I will continue to work with all my strength to hold up the Turkish flag all over the world," she added after landing in the southwestern city of Izmir.