After a six-year hiatus, the Turkish Airlines Open is making its highly anticipated return to Belek, Antalya, bringing some of the world’s top golfers to the Regnum Carya Golf Club on May 8-11.

With tickets now on sale, golf fans can look forward to witnessing an exciting showdown featuring 156 players, including both Turkish professionals and amateurs.

The event, part of the DP World Tour, has hosted golf legends since its debut in 2013.

Past tournaments have seen superstars like Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Lee Westwood, Colin Montgomerie, and Tommy Fleetwood among the elite contenders.

The 2019 edition, held at Montgomerie Maxx Royal, was a thrilling spectacle, culminating in a three-way playoff with Tyrrell Hatton emerging victorious.