National flag carrier Turkish Airlines has become the official airline partner of Pakistani cricket franchise Peshawar Zalmi, the company announced Thursday.

It signed a sponsorship deal for the 6th edition of the Pakistan Super League, which is due to start on Feb. 20.

Peshawar Zalmi is a franchise representing the northwestern city of Peshawar, the capital city of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, in the domestic T20 cricket tournament.

The team is owned by Pakistani businessman Javed Afridi and is captained by Pakistani national cricketer Wahab Riaz. West Indian cricketer Daren Sammy is the current head coach of the team.

It won the Pakistan Super League title back in 2017.