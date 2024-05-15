Turkish archery sensation, Mete Gazoz, has once again demonstrated his star power by capturing the European Championship title, completing an illustrious trio alongside his Olympic and World Championship victories.

Gazoz, who first picked up a bow at age 3 and fired his first arrow at 5, is now recognized as the world’s No. 1 in his category.

Despite his accomplishments, he remains as driven and determined as ever, training with the same zeal as if starting anew.

After spending most of the year in national team camps and competitions, Gazoz returned to Antalya to resume training with the Turkish national team.

Fresh from his European Championship triumph, he shared his thoughts with Anadolu Agency (AA) during a camp in Antalya.

"This championship was remarkable for both me and the national team," Gazoz said, reflecting on the recent Open Air European Archery Championship. "Not only did I win the European title, but our men's team also secured third place, among other notable results."

Gazoz emphasized the significance of these achievements as part of their preparations for the Olympics. "It was a fantastic boost ahead of the Olympics. We've been preparing for this for a year, and our Olympic training program is on track. This is an important milestone on our Olympic journey. I hope to replicate this success at the Olympics and bring pride to my country once again."

The championship sent a strong message to his competitors, with Gazoz dominating his matches en route to the final.

"I breezed through the rounds leading up to the final, and my opponents likely thought, 'This kid is unstoppable,'" he remarked.

Gazoz’s confidence has only grown with his recent victory.

"The European Championship has given me even more confidence. On the road to the Olympics, I've gained a psychological edge over my rivals. I aim to compete in many more Olympics and aspire to be the greatest archer of all time," he said.

Despite his successes, Gazoz stays grounded and focused on future competitions.

"As an active athlete, I'm not fully aware of my achievements. I don't dwell on my victories; there are many tournaments still to win. Athletes must never be content with their past successes. Enjoy the moment on the podium, then get back to work," he added.

Reflecting on his journey, Gazoz concluded, "I’ve completed the trio of Olympic, World, and European championships. Now, I'm training with the same determination and starting from scratch once more."