Turkish sensation Mete Gazoz is not just an athlete; he is a formidable force, crafting his narrative through precision and skill in the art of archery.

Having first embraced a bow at the tender age of 3 and releasing his inaugural arrow at 5, Gazoz's journey has been a relentless pursuit of championships.

The decorated archer, now an Olympic and world champion, beamed with pride as he reflected on being crowned both the world champion and the "archer of the year" by the World Archery Federation in 2023.

In an exclusive statement, Gazoz declared: "It is a pride for me and my country to be both the world champion and the athlete of the year in 2023. This year, I want to be selected as the athlete of the year as the Olympic champion."

Gazoz dedicates around 260 days annually to national team camps and championships, honing his skills with each meticulously aimed arrow.

This tireless dedication has earned him the "Archer of the Year" accolade in the classical bow category for the third time, following his triumphs in 2018 and 2021.

Undeterred by success, Gazoz now sets his sights on the ultimate prize – becoming the Olympic champion and securing the Athlete of the Year award in 2024.

In a candid interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) at the archery national team camp in Antalya, Gazoz shed light on the rigorous training regimen, encompassing conditioning, endurance and performance-oriented exercises scheduled over two weeks.

Gazoz, not content with his laurels, eyes rewriting the history books in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

With a daring goal of clinching gold as part of the men's team before the individual competition, he shared: "My matches will be much easier, stress-free and comfortable. We already have a formula that will lead us to the championship in the Olympics."

Confident in his abilities, Gazoz dismissed worries and fears, projecting a future adorned with seven Olympic appearances and an ambitious aim to secure eight medals, both individually and as part of the team.

His commitment to archery extends beyond his active career, promising a lasting legacy in the sport.

Expressing his joy at being named the athlete of the year, Gazoz acknowledged the global resonance of the sport, stating: "Archery is growing in the world as well as in Türkiye. It is proud for me and my country to be both the world champion and the athlete of the year in 2023. This year, too, as an Olympic champion, I want to be chosen as the athlete of the year."