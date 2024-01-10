Embarking on the path to European, world and Olympic triumph, Mete Gazoz, the Turkish 24-year-old archery sensation, attributes his success to a meticulously crafted daily, weekly, monthly and annual plan.

Renowned for etching his name in golden letters across Turkish archery and sports history, Gazoz has recently become an inspiring figure for countless children venturing into the world of sports.

Guiding Gazoz on this journey is national team coach Yusuf Göktuğ Ergin and his dedicated team.

Together, they have implemented an exhaustive annual program encompassing strength, endurance, performance, and national and international competitions.

This program also incorporates vital regeneration strategies.

The athletes, including Gazoz, meticulously follow this plan during national team camps, where the groundwork for success is laid.

Gazoz's ascendancy to the top is marked by an astonishing practice routine.

Averaging an impressive 600 arrow shots daily, 3,500 weekly, 12,000 monthly and a staggering 120,000 yearly, Gazoz's commitment to his craft is evident.

Such dedication has not only secured his place in Turkish archery history but has also fueled the dreams of aspiring athletes.

In anticipation of the 2024 Paris Olympics, a tailored season plan has been devised for Gazoz and his teammates, Ulaş Berkim Tümer and Muhammed Abdullah Yıldırmış.

They have already secured a team quota for the upcoming Games, so the focus shifts to a meticulous preparation regimen.

Specialized training programs, including intensive running sessions aligned with individual physical characteristics, are part of the athletes' routine in the lead-up to international competitions.

Data tracking, covering aspects such as calories, average pulse, distance, endurance, mental state and training sessions, plays a pivotal role during these sessions.

Abdullah Topaloğlu, president of the Turkish Archery Federation, underscored the importance of a well-executed plan for sustainable sports success.

He emphasizes the collaborative efforts of the management, technical staff and athletes in achieving their goals.

"Success can be achieved with planned work," Topaloğlu said, highlighting the federation's commitment to providing the necessary resources for uninterrupted progress.

Coach Yusuf Göktuğ Ergin shed light on the technical preparation for achieving targets.

Identifying talented athletes from a young age, providing ongoing support through development camps and prioritizing holistic development are key facets of their approach.

Ergin stressed the significance of adhering to a regular training program, emphasizing the daily, weekly, monthly and annual structure to maintain fitness and peak performance.

Looking ahead to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Ergin revealed a new season plan for athletes with quotas, aiming for success in both men's and women's archery.

With a focus on mental and physical training culture, Ergin envisions each arrow shot aligning with the plan, propelling Turkish archery to new heights.

Mete Gazoz's individual triumph at the 2023 World Archery Championship in Berlin, where he clinched the gold medal in the classical bow category, highlights the efficacy of meticulously crafted plans.

Also, the Classical Bow Men's national team, led by Gazoz, secured a silver medal, earning a coveted quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics.