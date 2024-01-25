Ulaş Berkim Tümer, the resilient archer who defied early skepticism about his physical prowess, now stands proud as a representative of Türkiye alongside Olympic and world champion Mete Gazoz at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

The surge in archery's popularity in Türkiye follows the remarkable achievements of national archer Mete Gazoz.

Among the emerging idols in the sport, the spotlight shines on Mete Gazoz and Muhammed Abdullah Yıldırmış, as well as 21-year-old Ulaş Berkim Tümer, who secured a silver medal and an Olympic qualification at the 2023 World Archery Championship in Berlin.

Tümer's journey into archery began at age 7 when he encountered an archery practice session next to the market in Gelibolu while shopping with his mother.

Undeterred by initial rejection due to his perceived frailty, Tümer persevered.

Two years later, he successfully joined an archery club, quickly garnering attention for his innate talent.

He clinched the Turkish championship in the junior category just a year after starting the sport and went on to accumulate numerous accolades in national and international competitions.

In 2017, Tümer donned the national jersey for the first time and joined the A team in 2020, collaborating with national archer Mete Gazoz.

Now, having qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics alongside Gazoz and Yıldırmış, Tümer's greatest aspiration is to secure the title of Olympic champion.

In an interview during the national team's training camp in Antalya, Tümer shared his unwavering commitment to the sport, emphasizing the sacrifices made to reach this pinnacle.

"We train 12 hours a day with the national team. This year, we have reaped the rewards of our hard work, and participating in the Olympics as a team for the first time is a source of immense pride," he said.

Tümer, who started archery two years later than his peers due to early skepticism, expressed his ambitious dream of winning an Olympic gold medal for Türkiye.

"I want to make Türkiye proud by winning an Olympic medal. I believe we will achieve this; we work very hard," he added, emphasizing the significance of competing in the Olympics as the pinnacle of an athlete's career.