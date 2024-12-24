Türkiye’s national archery team had an unforgettable year in 2024, securing 63 medals across major international events.

With 28 gold, 18 silver and 17 bronze, the team finished the year on top, solidifying their place as Europe's archery powerhouse.

A standout moment came at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where the Turkish men's compound archery team – Mete Gazoz, Ulaş Berkim Tümer and Muhammed Abdullah Yıldırmış – made history by clinching the country’s first-ever team medal in Olympic archery, a bronze.

In addition to this historic achievement, the Paralympic Games brought more glory, with Türkiye securing a gold and silver medal in archery.

One of the most significant milestones of the year came from Öznur Cüre Girdi, who broke the world record and ended Türkiye's 16-year wait for a gold in para-archery.

Alongside her, Merve Nur Eroğlu and Sadık Savaş earned a silver in the mixed team category at the Paralympics, adding to the country's medal haul.

At the European Championships, the Turkish archers proved their dominance in the sport.

At the Outdoor European Championships in Essen, Germany, they brought home two golds, one silver and three bronzes.

Mete Gazoz, already an Olympic and World Champion, also added an unprecedented European Championship title to his resume, becoming the first athlete to hold all three titles in a single Olympic cycle.

In the European Youth Archery Championship in Ploiesti, Romania, Türkiye topped the medal table with 13 medals: six gold and seven silver.

Meanwhile, at the European Para Archery Championships in Rome, Italy, Türkiye claimed the top spot with seven gold and 10 medals, sweeping eight of the 17 categories.

Federation president’s praise

Abdullah Topaloğlu, president of the Turkish Archery Federation, celebrated the team’s historic year in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

"In 2024, our teams won gold medals in every European championship they entered, proving we are the best archery nation in Europe," Topaloğlu remarked. He emphasized the pride the team’s success brought to the nation, particularly with the groundbreaking achievements at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

Reflecting on the “2024 vision” set three years ago, Topaloğlu expressed gratitude for the team’s unwavering dedication and the support from all involved in these historic accomplishments. "We achieved the goals we set with determination," he concluded, "and we made the whole nation proud."