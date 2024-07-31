Turkish national archery teams' coach Yusuf Göktuğ Ergin expressed immense pride in the team’s groundbreaking achievements at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Ergin celebrated the classical bow men's national team – Mete Gazoz, Muhammed Abdullah Yıldırmış and Ulaş Berkim Tümer – for winning a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

"This medal is a historic milestone for Turkish archery," Ergin said. "Our journey began with a medal in Tokyo, but securing our first team medal here is a testament to our potential for sustainable success."

Ergin lauded the athletes’ resilience and preparation. "We simulated every challenge they might face during training," he said. "Their determination and ability to handle pressure were crucial. The support from our delegation and the presence of Minister Osman Aşkın Bak immediately after the competition reaffirmed that our nation stands firmly behind us. Success means little without sharing it with the right people, and these moments were truly special."

Regarding individual performances, Ergin highlighted Mete Gazoz’s impressive start, noting that Gazoz, who advanced to the last 16, demonstrated exceptional skill and leadership. "Mete came here with the aim of winning the Olympic championship. His dedication and sacrifices, even at the cost of his own performance, were remarkable," Ergin said. "Despite the challenging matches, his return to form was impressive. I hoped for an easier competition, but we are optimistic about future challenges."

Ergin also reflected on the recent momentum in Turkish archery.

"Success now means meeting high expectations. Our athletes have built incredible anticipation, and the support from all of Turkey has been phenomenal. This backing empowers our athletes to surpass their limits. The responsibility of these expectations is palpable, but the athletes' performances bring me solace," he said.

Drawing on his own experiences as a former national athlete, Ergin reminisced about his 2008 Olympic journey.

"Back then, winning wasn’t on my mind; simply participating was an honor. My coaching career began with the belief that proper preparation leads to success. The recent achievements of our athletes, including Mete Gazoz’s gold medal and the team’s historic bronze, show that Turkish archery has more to offer. As long as we have national support, Turkish archery will continue to excel and represent our country with pride," he added.

Ergin concluded with optimism about the future, expressing confidence that Turkey's archers will continue to shine on the global stage.