Turkish Traditional Archery Federation President Cengiz Toksöz praised the global interest in Turkish archery garnered at the 5th World Nomad Games held in Kazakhstan.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) from the capital, Astana, Toksöz remarked: "Traditional Turkish archers drew significant attention at the Games. Participants eagerly lined up to take photos with our archers."

Turkish Traditional Archery Federation President Cengiz Toksöz poses for a photo at the 5th World Nomad Games, Astana, Kazakhstan, Sept. 11, 2024. (AA Photo)

Toksöz highlighted that the traditional Turkish archery competitions, listed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, were met with enthusiasm in Kazakhstan.

"Our athletes not only showcased their archery skills but also promoted Turkish culture through attire reflecting Turkish motifs and traditions. Our aim extends beyond just archery; we seek to introduce our cultural heritage to the world and serve as cultural ambassadors," he said.

Reflecting on their impact, Toksöz added, "We take pride in presenting Turkish archery to the international stage and demonstrating its global significance."

Toksöz also noted that Türkiye’s representation at the World Nomad Games included 10 athletes. "Competing in what is considered the Olympics of traditional games, our federation has delivered an impressive performance on the global stage. Our 10 athletes, selected through national trials, proudly represent Türkiye," he explained.

The federation’s rapid growth is evident, with over 21,000 licensed athletes and more than 700 registered clubs, making it one of the fastest-growing federations in Türkiye. "We are committed to expanding the reach of Turkish archery and will continue our efforts to promote the sport," Toksöz added.

Concluding his remarks, Toksöz emphasized, "Our goal is to continue representing Türkiye and Turkish archery in international competitions, elevating our flag as high as possible."