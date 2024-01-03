Turkish Archery Federation President Abdullah Topaloğlu celebrated the triumphant year of 2023, asserting that the federation successfully realized all its ambitious targets.

Topaloğlu highlighted the pivotal role of the World Championship, particularly setting the goal for Mete Gazoz's individual triumph.

"We had clear objectives at the onset of the year, and I'm delighted to share that we met them all. Securing the second rank globally and clinching a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics was a testament to our team's unwavering dedication," he said.

Emphasizing the groundwork laid throughout the year, Topaloğlu revealed, "Our achievements extend beyond the competition arena. We secured a total of 36 medals in the European and World Championships, including an impressive tally of 14 gold, nine silver and 13 bronze."

Looking ahead to Paris 2024, Topaloğlu expressed confidence, labeling it as a litmus test for Turkish archery.

"Our aim is to bring home medals, and our meticulous planning involves athlete fitness, technical team design and the use of appropriate equipment. Our comprehensive approach involves round-the-clock collaboration with support staff such as nutritionists, physiotherapists and psychologists," he said.

When questioned about the advantage of entering Paris 2024 with a team quota, Topaloğlu hailed it as a significant edge.

"Securing quotas for three of our athletes, who will compete both individually and as a team, is a great advantage. We're optimistic about obtaining additional quotas, especially in the mixed team category," he added.

Addressing rising star Mete Gazoz, Topaloğlu praised the athlete's multifaceted success and character.

"Mete is not only a phenomenal athlete but also a leader who propels the team forward. His commitment to studies and exemplary behavior make him a role model for all. While we have immense confidence in Mete, we believe the entire team will shine in the upcoming Olympics," Topaloğlu said.

Focusing on Paralympic archery, Topaloğlu conveyed the federation's dedication to their recently included category. "Our Paralympic team is geared up for Paris 2024, having secured seven out of 11 quotas so far. With an eye on Dubai's upcoming competition, our goal is to clinch seven or eight medals in the Paralympic Games," he disclosed.

Highlighting their commitment to international cooperation, Topaloğlu discussed the collaboration with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Archery Federation.

"We've embarked on a comprehensive program to support our friends in the TRNC, offering referee and coach seminars. In 2024, we will continue our joint efforts, organizing courses and providing material assistance to further their progress," Topaloğlu concluded.