As a 17-year-old prodigy, Irmak Yüksel embarked on her archery journey, initially a mere hobby influenced by her father's counsel, but now passionately pursuing excellence for the National Roller Bow Team.

From an early age, Yüksel demonstrated a keen interest in various sports, and at the tender age of 8, her father introduced her to the world of archery, shaping her destiny.

Evolving her skills in archery from a mere pastime, Yüksel's outstanding talent earned her a spot in the Youth National Team in 2021, an achievement that filled her heart with pride as she donned the Crescent-Star jersey.

Having garnered numerous accolades in various championships, this aspiring national athlete is firmly focused on capturing gold at the upcoming second leg of the World Cup, set to take place in China from May 16-21.

Dedicating herself to rigorous training, Irmak joined the camp at the Aksaray Paralympic Games Preparation Center and continued her ardent practice at the Aksaray Archery Hall.

Sharing her experience with Anadolu Agency (AA), she revealed the intensity of their training sessions and their unwavering commitment to giving their best.

Undeterred in her pursuit of triumph, the determined young athlete expressed her ambitions, stating, "We will go to China for the World Cup's second leg. Our aim is to stand atop the podium both as a team and individually, clinching championship titles. We are relentless in our pursuit of this goal."

Reflecting upon her past engagement in various sports, Irmak declared that she ultimately found archery to be her most suitable athletic endeavor.

She has also honed her skills over nine years of dedicated practice, resulting in her inclusion in the youth national team in 2021.

Recounting the challenges of archery, she emphasized its demand for concentration, patience and consistent effort.

The young athlete recommended archery to everyone, highlighting its ability to enhance academic focus, nurture patience and instill discipline in managing time at the desk.

The significance of wearing the national jersey remains indelibly etched in Irmak's memory, a moment that fills her with immense joy.

Fondly reminiscing about her initial competition experience, she shared: "I made my debut in the European Cup wearing the national jersey in Romania. We secured second place in the individual category, as well as a team and mixed-team championships. Raising the Turkish flag and hearing our national anthem was an extraordinary honor. It brought great pride to young athletes across Türkiye in 2017 and 2018. Throughout my journey, I have earned numerous accolades and achieved records, such as the stars in 2021 and the junior women's championship in 2022."