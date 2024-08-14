Turkish arm wrestling champion Emine Hatun Cebeci is determined to achieve her world championship goal this year after falling short two years ago.

Under physical education teacher Nihat Uysal, Cebeci began arm wrestling three years ago.

She clinched a gold medal at her debut Turkish Championship and secured fourth place at the World Championships.

On Feb. 27 to March 2, Cebeci also won the gold medal in the under-18, 50 kg. category at the Turkish Arm Wrestling Championship in Samsun.

This victory earned the 18-year-old a spot at the World Arm Wrestling Championships in Chisinau, Moldova, scheduled for August 15-25.

Cebeci is setting her sights on winning the championship.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Cebeci shared her passion for arm wrestling, which she has pursued for three years.

She revealed that the sport has become an indispensable part of her life and inspired her to study physical education.

Cebeci, who became the Turkish champion in her second year and finished third in the national team trials, is now focused on international success.

“I’ve qualified for the World Championships this year. I hope to win the gold medal, raise our flag and have our national anthem played beautifully,” she said.

She also expressed her gratitude to her family for their support and mentioned that she has been training for her world championship goal for the past three months.

Coach Numan Güvelioğlu, who has a decade-long career with a notable absence of European and World titles, aims to complete this achievement with Cebeci.

Güvelioğlu noted that training has been relentless throughout the summer. “Emine has been a source of pride for us over the past three years. Our goal is to see her at the top and to continue her journey as a world champion in university. We train three days a week: two days focused on strength and one day on technique and tactics. This regimen is currently meeting our needs,” he said.