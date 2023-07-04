Cansu Halenur Yiğit, a rising Turkish star in arm wrestling, has claimed the prestigious gold medal at the Youth European Arm Wrestling Championships held in Moldova.

Undeterred by any obstacle, she tirelessly continues to prepare for the upcoming world championship.

Representing Türkiye in the thrilling competition held in the capital city of Chisinau from June 9-18, Yiğit showcased her extraordinary skills and emerged victorious as the European champion in the 70 kg left arm category.

This remarkable achievement is the result of years of hard work and determination by the 11th grade student from Çaybaşı Şehit Çetin Ak Anatolian High School.

Yiğit's journey in arm wrestling began five years ago under the guidance of her dedicated physical education teacher, and she now trains diligently at a local gym in the district of Ünye during her spare time.

Radiating joyfully, the 17-year-old athlete expressed her delight in bringing home the gold medal from the European championship while speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA).

She attributed her success to her unwavering discipline and self-sacrifice throughout her training.

Grateful for the support she received, Yiğit extended her heartfelt appreciation to her family and coaches.

Yiğit shared that she traveled approximately 30 kilometers (18.64 miles) from her hometown Çaybaşı to Ünye for intensive training during the preparatory phase leading up to the championship.

It was during this dedicated period that she honed her skills and ultimately clinched the European title, even amid her academic commitments.

Setting her sights even higher, the aspiring athlete declared, "With clear goals ahead of me, these obstacles became mere stepping stones. I am overjoyed and immensely proud to have aligned with my objectives and achieved success. My family and coaches are equally elated with this remarkable outcome."

Yiğit revealed that her journey in arm wrestling commenced with the encouragement of her middle school physical education teacher. Now, having conquered the Turkish and European championships, her aim is to ascend to the status of a world champion.

"I aspire to represent Turkish women in the world championship in the most remarkable way possible. I will persevere and dedicate myself to that pursuit," she said.

In closing, she urged women everywhere to believe in themselves and embrace their own potential.