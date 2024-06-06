Young Turkish arm wrestling talent Ismail Hacı Bekar clinched a bronze medal at the European Arm Wrestling Championships in Slovakia, defying injuries to make his mark in the 60 kg. category for the first time.

Despite grappling with injuries to his right arm, elbow and shoulder, the 22-year-old electrical engineering student from Zonguldak Bülent Ecevit University managed to secure a spot on the podium after earning gold medals in the 55 kg. category at last year's Para Arm Wrestling European Championship in Moldova and the Para Arm Wrestling World Championship in Kazakhstan.

Battling through a period of rigorous training this year, Bekar struggled to deliver his best performance due to his injuries but still managed to secure a spot on the national team after winning the youth category in the Turkish arm wrestling national team selections in February.

Competing in a different weight class for the first time at the European Arm Wrestling Championships in Bratislava, Bekar fought in the 60 kg. category despite developing tears in his left arm during the championship, earning himself a place on the third step of the podium.

Turkish arm wrestler Ismail Hacı Bekar (R) on the podium after the European Arm Wrestling Championships, Bratislava, Slovakia, May 5, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Bekar celebrated his latest triumph, reflecting on his journey, which included competing in the European Championship despite injuries.

He highlighted the difficulties of transitioning to a higher-weight class, noting the challenges of facing stronger opponents with different technical and tactical styles.

Despite his desire to rest this year to recover from injuries, Bekar admitted uncertainty about participating in the World Championship.

He acknowledged the importance of resting for future competitions, recognizing that pushing too hard could jeopardize his performance in upcoming championships.

Reflecting on the European Championship, he expressed disappointment at his injuries affecting his performance, noting the limitations they imposed on his abilities.

Bekar highlighted the importance of studying his opponents, particularly in his new weight class where he faced tough competition.

Despite finishing third in the European Championship due to injuries and training setbacks, he was proud to represent his country on the podium.

Moving forward, Bekar intends to use his rest period to recover from injury, focus on lower weight classes, and improve on his weaknesses for a stronger return.