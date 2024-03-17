Cankat Ergin, a 27-year-old Turkish arm-wrestling champion with cerebral palsy, has set his sights on international acclaim.

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a young age, Ergin initially played wheelchair basketball and engaged in bodybuilding, guided by his mother.

Achieving national success in these fields, he shifted to arm wrestling seven years ago, following a recommendation from the Turkish Spinal Cord Paralytics Association.

At the Turkish Arm Wrestling Championship held in Samsun from Feb. 27 to March 2, Ergin won a gold medal in the left arm category and a silver medal in the right arm category, competing in the cerebral palsy standing category at 70 kg.

His success earned him a spot on the national team roster for the European Championship, where he aims to achieve a good result.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Ergin described sports as a lifestyle and a significant part of his life.

He expressed happiness in winning his first championship in the newly opened "cerebral palsy standing" category, highlighting the importance of breaking stereotypes about people with his condition.

Ergin expressed sadness over the portrayal of individuals with cerebral palsy as fragile, stating, "They look at cerebral palsy patients and say, 'You can't do it.' Coaches want to direct us to calmer sports, but at least for me, sports that increase my fitness are more enjoyable. I became a Turkish champion for the first time. I hope to achieve even better results."

He credited his arm wrestling coach, Erkan Damar, for his success, noting the coach's contribution in providing extensive training and teaching extra techniques.

Despite being diagnosed with severe cerebral palsy and being unable to use his legs, Ergin emphasized that many people have preconceptions about his capabilities.

"Many places look at us with prejudice. They think, 'He can't do it,' or 'I can't manage this person.' Because nobody thought I could even use a wheelchair. They are often surprised to see me coming and going on my own," he added.

Ergin credited his mother for his accomplishments, stating, "I have achieved many things in life thanks to my mother."

He concluded, "My current goal is to wave our flag in Europe. I hope to strengthen national feelings in Europe and represent our flag properly. If I can do these sports, anyone can. I hope to represent our flag properly in Europe."