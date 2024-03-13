Rabia Kayahan, a national arm-wrestling champion who has won 27 medals in national and international championships, is now eyeing not just the European title but also the world championship.

Growing up in Tokçam village in Torul district of Gümüşhane, Kayahan became her father's greatest helper, assisting him in loading and unloading vehicles and carrying heavy crates of fruits and vegetables to villages.

Expressing her desire to study physical education and sports at college, Kayahan conveyed her aspirations to her father, who then contacted Davut Altuntaş, an arm-wrestling coach at the Gümüşhane Youth and Sports Directorate, a relative of his.

Beginning arm-wrestling training with Altuntaş, Kayahan achieved Türkiye and European championships in her first year of sports.

Over the next seven years, Kayahan completed her studies at the Bayburt University Faculty of Physical Education and Sports, winning 10 national championships and securing gold, silver, and bronze medals in Europe, as well as silver and bronze medals in the world championship.

The 24-year-old national athlete has amassed a total of 27 medals in national and international competitions.

Currently serving as an educational coach at the Gümüşhane Youth Center, Kayahan is both nurturing young athletes like herself and striving for new successes in her career.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Kayahan stated that her family and coach are her biggest supporters.

Kayahan mentioned that Altuntaş, a relative, directed her toward arm-wrestling.

"In 2018, he brought me to the Turkish championship. That same year, I became both the Turkish and European champion, and the second and third in the world," she said.

Kayahan faced personal tragedy when she lost her mother in 2019, yet she persevered and competed in the World Championship, securing second place despite the emotional turmoil.

Reflecting on her journey, she emphasized the importance of her family's unwavering support and the guidance of her coach, Davut Hoca, whose dedication played a significant role in her success. +

Despite facing skepticism from some relatives because of her gender, Kayahan proved them wrong through her determination and urged others to take the first step toward their goals, emphasizing that talent can only be discovered through effort and resilience.

Kayahan, fueled by her love for arm-wrestling, is determined to claim the titles of European and World champion.

Coach Altuntaş expressed full confidence in Kayahan's capacity to represent Türkiye at the European Championship in Slovakia and the World Championship in Moldova.

Highlighting her evolution from athlete to coach, he spoke proudly of her commitment to both roles, serving as a source of inspiration for the entire team.