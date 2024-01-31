At just 25 years old, Turkish arm wrestler Sultan Sivrihisarlı is a formidable presence, boasting Turkish, European and world championships.

Currently, she is gearing up for a triumphant comeback to competitions after she briefly paused due to a broken arm.

Sivrihisarlı holds an impressive track record.

In four years, she secured eight Turkish championships in both right and left arms, accumulating a total of 48 medals across various international competitions.

Beyond her personal achievements, Sivrihisarlı is also shaping the next generation of arm wrestlers as a coach at the Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports.

Her dedication to the sport is undeniable, even after overcoming the setback of a broken left arm suffered at the World Arm Wrestling Championship in Antalya in 2019.

In a conversation with Anadolu Agency (AA), Sivrihisarlı shared insights into her journey, revealing that she transitioned from mat wrestling to arm wrestling in 2015.

Her decision proved transformative, as she quickly rose to prominence with just five months of training.

Despite the hiatus imposed by her injury, Sivrihisarlı remained disciplined and focused, eagerly anticipating her return to the arm wrestling arena.

Looking ahead to the Turkish Arm Wrestling Championship and national team selections scheduled for Feb. 27 in Samsun, Sivrihisarlı expressed unwavering confidence.

She believes this year will mark another championship for her, not only as a competitor but also as a coach guiding her athletes in the 65 kg. category for adults.

"I feel very good this year. I believe that I will become a champion again," said Sivrihisarlı. "I am assertive and strong in this regard. We aim for all the medals with my athletes. We are determined and highly motivated."

Her track record supports her conviction – she never returned from a competition without a medal.

Eager to add more championships to her already illustrious career, Sivrihisarlı is poised for success.