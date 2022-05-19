Turkish national boxer Ayşe Çağırır was crowned world champion on Thursday after defeating her Kazakhstani rival Alua Balkibekova in the 48 kg. category of the World Women's Boxing Championship, hosted by the International Boxing Association (IBA) in Istanbul.

Çağırır faced Balkibekova in the 48 kg. final match after losing the first round 5-0 and winning the second 3-2. She went on to defeat her opponent 3-2 in the third round to become the owner of the gold medal.

After the match, Çağırır told Anadolu Agency (AA): "I am very happy and proud. I have a hard time even talking about it because I'm so excited. I'm still reliving that moment. I put up a tough fight. It took a lot of effort. We trained hard for about six months. We suffered injuries, days when we cried or laughed, but it was all worth it. We have honored our effort. I bring this pride to my country. I dedicate this gold medal to my country."

Thanking her trainer Isa Daştan, Çağırır also said: "We fought and struggled a lot with our trainer Isa Daştan, who really supported me. We fell and got up, but in the end, we won this victory."

Congratulations from Minister Kasapoğlu

After her spectacular win, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu issued a congratulatory message to Çağırır: "Our national athletes made history at the World Women's Boxing Championship held in Istanbul. Our national boxer Ayşe Çağırır, who competed in the 48 kg. category at the championship, made us proud by winning the world championship. I heartily congratulate Ayşe Çağrıır and her team, who truly honored our crescent-star flag, and wish future success to all the athletes who competed for medals in the championship."

The national boxers' fight for gold medals will continue with the final matches on Friday, May 20. Buse Naz Çakıroğlu will compete for the gold medal against Colombian boxer Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, in the 54 kg. category Hatice Akbaş will face off with Romanian Lenuta Lacramioara Perijoc and the 81-plus kg. faceoff will be Şennur Demir versus Moroccan Mardi Khadija.