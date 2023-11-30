Turkish athletes from the realms of judo and gymnastics are converging their efforts for a dual assault on the podium at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In the pursuit of Olympic excellence, European champion judoka Vedat Albayrak and third-place finisher Mihael Zgank firmly believe they will clinch medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Reflecting on their journey to Paris 2024, star judokas Albayrak and Zgank shared insights with Anadolu Agency (AA) about their intensive preparations.

Albayrak, who secured gold at the 2021 European Championships, spoke about the challenges and triumphs of his judo career.

"Winning the European Championship for the second time was truly challenging. Every athlete competing there aspires to win gold. Before the European Championship, we had four separate training camps, working diligently with all our teammates. Every one of us aimed for the gold medal. I am incredibly happy to have become the champion," Albayrak said.

Familiar with all their rivals in European and world championships, Albayrak discussed the intense final bout against a formidable Georgian opponent.

"My opponent was very strong, having won the European championship twice and the world championship once. I desired the championship even more. With a better strategy and technical game, I emerged victorious," he explained.

Highlighting the positive training environment under Olympic judo national team head coach Irakli Uznadze, Albayrak acknowledged the disciplined and evolving nature of their practices.

"Our coach, whom we have worked with in previous years, has brought in new assistant coaches. The performance training and routines have become more disciplined. Both our tactics and techniques have undergone significant changes. It's been a promising start for our team, and we hope to continue in this manner," he said.

Paris medals awaited

Having received special coaching sessions from judo coach Neil Adams, Albayrak emphasized the positive impact on their performance.

"Adams possesses extensive technical knowledge. He demonstrated new techniques in 'newaza' and 'tachi waza.' After this seminar, I believe our matches have improved," Albayrak added.

With approximately eight months left until the Paris 2024 Olympics, Albayrak emphasized the continuous and meticulous nature of their training.

"We analyze our opponents' techniques, their strengths, and weaknesses. Everyone wants an Olympic medal, and we are no exception. We aim to improve our world ranking leading up to the Olympics. Regardless of the opponent, our goal is to secure that medal in Paris 2024. Everything is progressing well at the moment," he added.

Team honors

Zgank, another national judoka, spoke about his aspirations and recent achievements.

"My primary goal in the European Championship was the gold medal, but I returned with a bronze. I am happy because, after 2019, I could not secure a medal in major competitions. I was disappointed after finishing 5th in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This medal marks a good start as we conclude preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics," Zgank said.

Confident in his readiness for 2024, Zgank said: "I won a gold medal in the 2019 European Championship and a silver in the previous World Championship. I am close to being in the top 8 in the world rankings for Paris 2024. We have three to four more competitions ahead, and I can secure a quota within the top 8. Starting the Olympics within the top 8 will provide a significant advantage."

Looking ahead, Zgank outlined its strategic plan for the remaining period leading up to the 2024 Paris Olympics. "Our main focus is the Olympics. We are heading to a camp in Erzurum, followed by joint training camps in Portugal, France and Japan. There might be a week or two of rest before the Olympics. Other than that, we'll be in continuous training camp. I fear no opponent. I've demonstrated that I can win against anyone. We've been competing against the same rivals for four years. Everyone knows each other. Currently, there is a strong team spirit among us. We are also targeting team medals at the Olympics," Zgank concluded, emphasizing their collective ambition for glory in Paris.

Gymnastics odyssey

In a bid to etch their names in the annals of Olympic history, Ferhat Arıcan and world champion İbrahim Çolak, the dynamic duo behind Turkey's gymnastic triumphs, are also intensifying their training regimen with eyes set on the ultimate glory at next year's Paris Games.

The men's national artistic gymnastics team recently convened for their inaugural camp of the season in Bolu, a crucial phase in their meticulous preparations for the upcoming Olympics.

Twice a day, under coaches at the Murat Canbaş Gymnastics Hall in Karaçayır District, the national team honed their skills and fine-tuned their routines.

Having wrapped up their Bolu camp, the national gymnasts are now gearing up for the next leg of their preparations in Izmir.

Ferhat Arıcan, who clinched the bronze at the Tokyo Olympic Games, shared his experience of the Bolu camp, describing it as both enjoyable and demanding.

Reflecting on the historical significance of their Olympic journey, Arıcan expressed pride in achieving the team's primary goal of securing a quota, a first in gymnastics history.

"We have become a gymnastics force globally. Winning a medal in the European Championship, aiming for the World Championship final, and ranking among the top 12 teams worldwide – it is evident that we have transformed into a gymnastics powerhouse. This transformation did not come easy; it's the result of years of relentless dedication," he said.

Arıcan, whose Tokyo medal marked Türkiye's inaugural Olympic gymnastics triumph, remains optimistic about the team's prospects in Paris 2024, envisioning even greater success.

Çolak, the Crescent-Star gymnast, echoed Arıcan's determination, emphasizing the Olympics' unparalleled significance in the realm of sports.

Having overcome injuries, Çolak is steadfast in pursuing the one missing medal in his illustrious career.

"The Olympics represent the pinnacle of this sport. Achieving success in the Olympics means realizing all my gymnastics aspirations. It's not just a competition; it's the culmination of years of dedication," he said.

Acknowledging the fierce competition where rankings shift with minimal points, Çolak highlighted the thin margin between competitors, emphasizing the importance of details in determining medal outcomes.

Despite the intense rivalry, he underlined the camaraderie among athletes, built on mutual respect and love.