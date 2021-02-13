Turkish competitors bagged various gold, silver and bronze medals on the last day of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix ongoing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The Turkish National Paralympic Committee announced Saturday that Sevda Kılınç Çırakoğlu won the gold medal after completing the T12 400-meter (1,312 feet) race in 59.14 seconds. Çırakoğlu became the first Turkish visually-impaired athlete to finish the race in under 60 seconds, the committee said.
Another gold came from Büşra Nur Tırıklı in F11/38/44 discus throw final in which she covered a distance of 33.14 meters.
At the T53/54 400 meter final, Hamide Doğangün won the gold with 57.62 seconds. Zübeyde Süpürgeci and Zeynep Acet also won silver and bronze medals with 1 minute, 3.19 seconds and 1 minute, 7.09 seconds, respectively.
Muhsine Gezer added to the country's silver medals by finishing second in T20 400 meter final in 1 minute, 4.33 seconds.
Another silver winner was Öznur Akbulut in the T11 400-meter race who finished in 1 minute, 6.30 seconds.
Abdullah Ilgaz bagged the bronze medal for the T46/47 long jump final with 1.9 meters, which he shared with his Uzbek rival Omadbek Khasanov.
