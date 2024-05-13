Halit Durak, who became physically disabled after falling from a construction site, embarked on a journey in bodybuilding that led him to be selected for the national team and secure a remarkable fourth place in his first international competition in Europe.

Six years ago in Bursa, Durak suffered severe leg injuries after falling from the third floor of a construction site where he worked.

After years of treatment in various hospitals, he returned to his hometown.

Despite his walking disability, Durak began bodybuilding under the guidance of coach Çetin Demir at a sports facility within the Youth and Sports Provincial Directorate last spring.

In the same year, Durak achieved second place in the disabled category of the Turkish Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship held in Izmir.

Subsequently, in March of this year, he clinched the Turkish championship in a competition held in Istanbul.

His remarkable achievements earned him a spot in the national team, leading to his fourth-place finish at the European Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship held in Spain on May 1-6.

Living in a village in the Hamur district, Halit Durak commutes daily to the city center for training, driven by his ambition to become a European champion.

Halit Durak shared with Anadolu Agency (AA) how sports transformed his life after a construction site accident.

He started sports during his hospitalization, connecting with Demir, and has since found immense happiness and recovery through sports, describing it as therapy.

Durak's sports journey, from starting a year ago to securing a spot in the national team and finishing fourth in Europe, has brought him great pride and joy.

Acknowledging the support he received, Durak thanked the Ağrı governorate, the Youth and Sports Directorate, the Hamur District Governorate, the Family and Social Policies Sports Club and his coach for preparing him for competitions.

Looking ahead, Durak remains focused on his goals, aiming for the European championship and beyond.

He encouraged others facing similar challenges not to withdraw but to engage in sports for both morale and motivation.

Despite the challenges of daily commuting from his village to the sports facility, Durak expressed a need for a disability-friendly vehicle to ease his life.

Coach Çetin Demir highlighted Durak's remarkable journey, noting his determination and belief in achieving greater success, and becoming an exemplary figure for other disabled individuals.