Senior Men's Türkiye Individual Boxing Championship winner, pugilist Birol Aygün is striving diligently to bring his championship-winning excellence to the global boxing stage.

Having competed in both international organizations and prestigious Turkish championships, Aygün recently achieved a remarkable feat by claiming victory at the Grand Men's Türkiye Individual Boxing Championship held in December 2022.

Fueled by an intensive training schedule and an unwavering faith in the possibility of attaining new heights, the 29-year-old boxer is determined to become a champion at the Grand Men's World Boxing Championship, which will be held in Uzbekistan on May 15 and the third European Games in Poland stretching from June 21 to July 2.

In an exclusive interview with an AA correspondent, Aygün declared that he approaches all competitions with unwavering dedication and commitment.

He bravely accepted the challenge of the championship in Balikesir, despite being hindered by a flu infection and a reemergence of hernia pain while competing in the 80-kilogram category, rather than his customary 75 kilograms.

Aygün also emphasized that his triumphant championship victory was merely a stepping stone and that his ultimate ambition is to claim a medal at the European Games in Poland – an accomplishment that would guarantee a berth at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He detailed the extensive program he had implemented to keep his body in fit condition, emphasizing that his ultimate goal was always the summit.

Feeling resolute, Aygün exuded confidence as he declared his intention to don Türkiye's iconic crescent-star jersey and strive for unparalleled success.

He acknowledged the uncertainties of competing at a new weight class and unfamiliar opponents in Europe but was still optimistic that his hard work would be suitably rewarded.