Turkish boxing star Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, boasting European and world titles, is laser-focused on clinching Olympic gold in Paris 2024.

Despite her individual spotlight, she credits her team for success, highlighting the surge of women's boxing post-Tokyo.

Anticipating a transformative impact, she believes Turkish boxing will soar to new heights after Paris 2024.

Çakıroğlu, who represents Fenerbahçe Sports Club and the national team, has achieved many successes so far.

Reflecting on her career, she expressed, "Winning a world championship and securing a European championship was significant, but my Olympic silver medal holds special meaning. It sparked a newfound awareness and determination for future Olympics, making it a pivotal moment in my journey."

She stressed that her career's sole missing accolade is the Olympic gold medal, marking it as her next major objective.

"I am solely focused on winning gold in Paris. While I may be in the limelight, victory is a collective effort. My team, including my coach, psychologist, and physiotherapist, work tirelessly behind the scenes. Our federation, president, and ministry, along with the national Olympic committee, form a united front. When something is lacking, whoever is closest fills the gap. This demonstrates the significance placed on us and Turkish boxing," she said.

Çakıroğlu noted that Turkish boxing has been very successful in recent years.

"Right now, everything is actually going as we want. After the Tokyo Olympics, women's boxing has seen a significant rise. Afterward, we became world champions as a team, and now we have a quota of four women, and we want to complete it to 6. Turkish boxing will reach much higher levels after the 2024 Paris Olympics. I think everyone is doing their responsibilities, and maybe even more," she concluded.