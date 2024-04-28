Turkish boxer Buse Naz Çakıroğlu clinched her third straight gold medal in the women's 52 kg. final at the European Boxing Championships, defeating her Russian opponent Anastasiia Kool.

Adding to Türkiye's triumph, Olympic and world champion Busenaz Sürmeneli also secured her first European title.

Competing in Belgrade, Serbia, Çakıroğlu's journey to the gold was hard-fought, besting Spanish boxer Marta Lopez Del Abbol in the quarterfinals and Bulgarian athlete Venelina Poptoleva in the semifinals.

However, it was her showdown with Anastasiia Kool in the final that sealed her victory, dominating all three rounds with a 5-0 score.

This win marks Çakıroğlu's third European championship title, following her victories in 2019 in Alcobendas, Spain, and in 2022 in Budva, Montenegro.

With two previous gold medals and a silver in the European Championships, this fourth final appearance for Çakıroğlu resulted in her third gold.

Meanwhile, Busenaz Sürmeneli, competing in the 66 kg. category, secured the gold by defeating Russian boxer Albina Moldazhanova in a 5-0 victory.

Turkish boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli (R) punches her Russian opponent Albina Moldazhanova during the European Boxing Championships, Belgrade, Serbia, April 27, 2024. (AA Photo)

This win completes Sürmeneli's collection, having previously won two bronze medals at the 2019 championships in Alcobendas and the 2022 championships in Budva.

This victory at the 2024 European Boxing Championships marks her first gold in the European Championships.

Congratulatory messages poured in for both champions, with Türkiye's minister of youth and sports, Osman Aşkın Bak, extending his heartfelt congratulations.

In his message, he expressed pride in Çakıroğlu's third consecutive European title and Sürmeneli's achievement of completing her gold medal collection, wishing them continued success.