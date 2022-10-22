Turkish athlete Buse Naz Çakıroğlu won a gold medal at the European Women’s Boxing Championships on Saturday.

Çakıroğlu, 26, beat her Irish opponent Caitlin Fryers 5-0 in the 50 kg final in the competition held in Montenegro’s Budva.

The Turkish athlete won the 2022 world title in Istanbul in May.

Before her gold medal in Istanbul, Çakıroğlu claimed a silver medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games held in 2021 summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2022 European Championships will end on Saturday.