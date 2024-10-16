Olympic, world and European champion boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli is ready to bounce back after a disappointing quarterfinal exit at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

During a recent visit to Anadolu Agency (AA), the 26-year-old athlete opened up about her experience, reflecting on the challenges she faced following her unexpected defeat.

“It was a tough mental process for me,” Sürmeneli said, acknowledging that she had entered the Paris Games as a favorite. “It wasn’t the result I was expecting, and I experienced a mental collapse. Even if I had won a medal, I would still feel this mental fatigue, but losing makes it more intense. I’m slowly recovering; I’ve never faced such a defeat at a major tournament before. I’m learning that time heals everything.”

Redemption

Sürmeneli expressed her determination to return to the Olympic stage.

“I feel like I have unfinished business with the Olympics. I want to compete in another one,” she said, emphasizing her ambitions to pursue both amateur and professional boxing simultaneously. “I have received offers in professional boxing, and I’m evaluating them. Why not be a pioneer? No one from Türkiye has stepped into high-level professional boxing yet.”

Sharing insights about women’s boxing, Sürmeneli highlighted her collaboration with fellow boxer Buse Naz Çakıroğlu.

“We’re paving the way for the next generation. Women’s boxing is thriving, and we’ve achieved excellent results in the last two Olympics. I hope this momentum continues,” she added.

Gratitude

Acknowledging the support from her club, Fenerbahçe, Sürmeneli expressed her gratitude for their unwavering backing.

“Fenerbahçe sends the most athletes to the Olympics,” she noted, praising the club for treating its athletes like family. “From day one, they’ve been involved in our journey, regardless of whether we win or lose. Our president, Ali Koç, and the management are always checking in on us. I feel like I’ve joined a family.”

Busenaz Sürmeneli highlighted the lack of support for amateur athletes in Türkiye, praising Fenerbahçe for providing both financial and moral backing, while urging other clubs to follow suit.

She stressed the importance of family support, particularly for female athletes, and expressed concern about rising violence against women.

On boxing’s potential removal from the Olympics, she attributed it to political tensions between the IOC and IBA, rather than health concerns.

Despite intense competition, Sürmeneli emphasized the camaraderie among athletes, sharing stories of friendship and support beyond the ring.